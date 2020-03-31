BREAKING: NCDC announces 4 new cases of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

For the second time in eight hours, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four more cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of people living with the disease in Nigeria to 138.

As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

Giving the information via its Twitter handle, NCDC revealed that “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases 9 discharged 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, visit http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 82 FCT- 28 Oyo- 8 Osun- 5 Ogun- 4 Kaduna- 3 Enugu- 2 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Ekoti- 1 Rivers-1 Benue- 1.”

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/d8EyMmyGIZ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020

The total number of states with reported cases has increased with Benue recording its index case early today.

Lagos is still the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

It is no longer news that in its effort to reduce the rising number of confirmed cases, President Muhammadu Buhari has given a restriction order for persons in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and has since signed in into law.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: