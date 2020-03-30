Breaking News
LASTMA CEO, Chris Olakpe, is dead

Chris Olakpe
Late Chris Olakpe

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and Chairman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Chris Olakpe, is dead.

It was learned that Olakpe, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police died on Sunday, as confirmed by LASTMA’s Director of Research and Statistics, Isaac Adetimiro.

He also said Olakpe did not show any sign of sickness and no one knew he was ill.

His words: “We heard about it this morning (Monday). He did not show any sign of sickness. We are really shocked.”

He added that Olakpe gave up the ghost in a hospital in the state.

Vanguard

