Breaking: Lai Mohammed, Akeredolu test negative for coronavirus

Mohammed,

By Nwafor Sunday

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has tested negative for coronavirus. Also the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, tested negative for the same virus.

Disclosing this Ondo state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, said that Akeredolu was tested negative for coronavirus.

Wahab according to Punch, said “The result is negative, I can confirm that. The governor has even confirmed it himself this morning.”

On the other hand, Lai Mohammed, while fielding questions from journalists said he was tested negative.

