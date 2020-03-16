Breaking: Kano Assembly suspends five members over misconduct

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State House of Assembly has on Monday suspended five of its members for six months in connection with last week fracas in the house.

The Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa who announced the suspension of the members at the resumption of today’s sitting of the Assembly, said the members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

Members suspended include, Garba Yau Gwarmai representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari representing Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali Danja representing Gezawa Constituency, Mohammed Bello representing Rimingado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed Gwamgwazo representing Kano Municipal respectively.

According to the Speaker, “the five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupting the sittings of the house and preventing proceedings from going on.

“They behave violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house,” Gafasa said.

Recall that at the resumption of last week Monday sitting of the house, some members attempted to disrupt the sitting when they sensed a move by a house committee saddled with responsibility to investigate Sanusi (then Emir) was about to submit it report and an attempt to recommend his dethronement, a situation leading to a free for all combat and that which forced the house to adjourn it sitting till today, Monday.

