Kindly Share This Story:

There is a fire outbreak in Agboju, close to FESTAC, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State on Sunday.

Also read:

This is coming on the heels of a similar outbreak around Abule Ado area of FESTAC, where 23 people lost their lives and properties worth millions were destroyed.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: