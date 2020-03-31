Breaking News
BREAKING: Ekiti coronavirus index case discharged

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced that the coronavirus index case in the state has recovered and discharged.

The governor took time out to celebrate the “resilient health worker” for doing a great job.

Thanks to our resilient health workers, Ekiti state’s #COVID19 patient has now been discharged. With this, Ekiti State has no coronavirus patient at its isolation centre. #COVID19Nigeria,” Fayemi tweeted.

Vanguard

