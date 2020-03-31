BREAKING: Ekiti coronavirus index case discharged

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced that the coronavirus index case in the state has recovered and discharged.

The governor took time out to celebrate the “resilient health worker” for doing a great job.

“Thanks to our resilient health workers, Ekiti state’s #COVID19 patient has now been discharged. With this, Ekiti State has no coronavirus patient at its isolation centre. #COVID19Nigeria,” Fayemi tweeted.

ALSO READ:

Thanks to our resilient health workers, Ekiti state’s #COVID19 patient has now been discharged. With this, Ekiti State has no coronavirus patient at its isolation center. #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/6evS09MwRg — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) March 31, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: