Breaking: Dangote tests negative for coronavirus

By Nwafor Sunday

Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, Sunday said that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Disclosing this via his verified Twitter handle, Dangote opined, “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.

“CACOVID(Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders&our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19. We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.”

Vanguard

