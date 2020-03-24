Breaking: COVID- 19: Senate Closes for 2 Weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday closed down all its activities for two weeks following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus( COVID- 19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan announced the closure after a closed-door session that lasted from 10.50 am to 12 pm.

The Senate according to Lawan will resume plenary 7th of April, 2020.

Recall that the Upper Chamber had last week announced a partial Closure of its gallery and stoppage of public hearing from today following the trend of the ravaging Coronavirus, COVID 19 on the economy and the society.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who disclosed this after a closed-door session of the Senators, said that it was the decision of the Senate to suspend public hearings and restrict access to its chamber over growing concerns of COVID-19 spread in the country.

According to him, there will no longer be an excursion to the Senate by Students and other persons.

