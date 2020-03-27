[Breaking] COVID-19: Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma, tests positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke (stage name: Davido) has reported on Friday that his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland (a.k.a Chef Chioma), has tested positive to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The artiste posted this on his Instagram page and related they just “came back recently from America after cancelling tour”.

“… I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.

“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.

“We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days.”

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus!”

Coronavirus are a group of related viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. Human coronaviruses according to report were first discovered in the late 1960s.

The COVID-19 coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December, 2019. Its common symptoms include: cough, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing (severe cases), according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Common prevention methods highlighted by the WHO include::

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don’t t ouch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

