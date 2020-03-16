Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Canada closes border to all countries

On 10:15 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Justin Trudeau

By Nwafor Sunday

Three days after his wife contracted Coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, ordered the closure of all borders to foreign nationals, except U.S. citizens, advising people to stay at home to stop spread of the virus.

Disclosing this on Monday, Trudeau said, “We will be denying entry into Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: first Canadians repatriated from Wuhan arrive in Canada

“This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens.”

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!