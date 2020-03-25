Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari tests negative for coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has Wednesday tested negative for coronavirus.  Confirming the news, Presidency through the Special adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr President, Mr Femi Adesina, said that Buhari’s status is a thing of joy.

Yesterday, the chief of staff, to Mr President, Abba Kyari was tested positive for coronavirus, after visiting countries that have high coronavirus cases.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has equally tested negative to the virus. Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters disclosed this.

He said the Vice President results have returned negative. “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Vanguard

