Breaking: Bauchi Gov’s Brother kidnapped

On 10:05 pmIn Newsby
Buhari has favoured Northeast zone in appointments more than others ― Bauchi gov
Bala Mohammed

By Idowu Bankole

The elder brother of the Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed has just been confirmed kidnapped this evening.

According to a source, close to the family, Adamu Mohammed Duguri,  was allegedly taken captive around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.

This kidnap incident is coming barely 24 hours after the younger brother, the governor of Bauch state, Bala Mohammedtested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.

Details shortly.

Vanguard

