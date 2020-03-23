Breaking: Bauchi governor goes into isolation having met with Atiku’s son

Kindly Share This Story:

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed goes into isolation, having met and shaken hands with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation after a handshake with former vice president, Abubakar Atiku’s son.

In a press release made available to newsmen on Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media, Muhktar Gidado said the governor decided to immediately isolate himself after news filtered in that Mohammed Atiku tested positive to coronavirus.

He, however, added that the blood sample of the governor and his entourage have been taken for confirmation.

“So far the governor has not exhibited any symptoms but based on recommendations of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, he has decided to isolate himself in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease. Blood samples of the governor and his entourage have been taken for clinical tests.

“Consequently, all official appointments have been cancelled. Any inconvenience caused by this development is highly regretted,” he said.

VANGUARD

