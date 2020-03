Kindly Share This Story:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Monday declared a two-week warning strike against non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

National President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, who disclosed this after the ASUU National Executive Council meeting that held in Enugu, said the warning strike takes effect today, March 9.

More details later…

VANGUARD

