Breaking: 20 people tested positive to coronavirus

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State

As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3

