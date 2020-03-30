Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: 20 people tested positive to coronavirus

On 9:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Breaking: 20 people tested positive to coronavirus

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State

As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths

As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are

131 confirmed cases

2 deaths

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Nigeria confirms 20 new coronavirus cases

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!