Breaking: 20 people tested positive to coronavirus

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State
As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
Currently;
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3