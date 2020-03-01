Brazil wants Neymar to captain Olympic team in Tokyo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has initiated talks with PSG over the possibility of taking Neymar to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, which may not go down terribly well in the offices of the Parc des Princes with Kylian Mbappé also intent on representing France at the 2020 Olympics.

Brazil are also keen to take Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier to Tokyo but the jewel in the crown of CBF president Rogerio Caboclo is Neymar, who put away the decisive penalty in the shoot-out against Germany at the Games in Rio in 2016 to hand the Canarinha the title.

However, the PSG star is also keen on playing at the Copa América in Colombia and Argentina this summer, which runs from 12 June to 12 July. The Olympic football tournament takes place between 22 July and 8 August.

Another issue for Brazil is that Kylian Mbappé is desperate to play for France at the Olympics, which come hot on the heels of Euro 2020.

The continental tournament runs from 12 June to 12 July, the same dates as the Copa América.

Vanguard News

