Borno govt. approves N578m for scholarship

The Borno Government has approved N578 million for the payment of scholarship to indigenes of the state studying in tertiary institutions in the country.

The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Isa Hussain, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Hussain said that at least 23,776 students studying in Nigeria and 118 foreign students had benefited from the first batch of the disbursement.

He said that the students included those pursuing doctorate and Masters degrees as well as undergraduates in different tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria.

He further said that the government was focussing on policies and programmes to enhance quality of education in the state.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

