Blasphemy: Angry youths stage protest over song against Prophet in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

….Decisive actions will be taken against singer, says Hisbah, Police

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Angry youths have on Wednesday staged a protest over what they described as blasphemy against the Holy Prophet, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in a song composed by a youth, Yahaya Aminu Babangona.

Babangona, a resident of Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal area of Kano State was said to have composed a song and uploaded on his YouTube against the Prophet.

This didn’t go down well with the angry youths which triggered their action to stormed Babangona’s resident on Friday, set ablaze and demolish their house.

The youths on Monday assembled in a nearby place to Hisbah office along Sharada road in Kano metropolis and later proceeded to the Hisbah Corps, to stage their grievance before the organization well known and respected for enforcing and ensuring Shariah compliance in the state.

Leading the protest to the Kano Hisbah Corps (Shariah Police), Baba Idris Sharada called on the state government to take decisive actions against the singer who abused the Prophet in his song.

The youths were received at the Hisbah office by the Commander, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina who was later joined by a representative of the Commissioner of Police, Hamza where they assured the youths that decisive actions to be taken against the accused person.

The Hisbah Commander, Ibn Sina said the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against the singer who might have accomplices.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the singer upon sensing danger have fled the home while his parents were said to have been arrested by the police.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: