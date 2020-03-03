Blackmagic, Blaqjerzee get Dapper music distribution boost

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising digital distribution company, Dapper Music has given a big boost to the latest projects of Nigerian artists, Blackmagic and Blaqjerzee by expanding their digital footprint.

Considering the shift of music consumption to digital, they teamed up with Dapper Music to help amplify their sound by aggregating it on multiple platforms, and with their latest offerings in the highly saturated Afrobeat music space, the artists’ projects for a big impact.

Blackmagic made a big comeback with the release of his third body of work titled ‘Blackmagic Version 3.0 (Starving Artists)’. The singer who has garnered praise as one of the leaders of the new school Alternative Sound understood he needed to make a splash on digital with his 13-track album. For Blaqjerzee on the other hand, it was important to make a mark with his collaboration with music star, Wizkid on his new single, Arizona.

Speaking on Dapper Music’s partnership with the artists, founder, Damilola Akinwunmi revealed:

“The dynamics of the industry is changing with the latest tech algorithms and incursions of more streaming platforms. It is important for every content producer to align with the right team in order to tap into the unfolding digital goldmine. It is this understanding we brought into Blackmagic and Blaqjerzee’s projects. The power of collaboration is very key to getting results. Within a week, Blaqjerzee’s song has notched one million streams and hit no 47 on Apple Music Top 100, while Blackmagic’s songs have been on a steady rise”.

Dapper Music is a music distribution cum Artist and Repertoire maven which has been instrumental to the successful distribution of some of Nigeria’s household names. The firm has worked with the likes of Ice Prince, Teni, Mr. Real, Sean Tizzle and Orezi among others.

