Bill to establish South West Development Commission divides Senate

…As Bill Scales Second Reading

…South South Development Commission Bill on the Way, Senator Manager

By Henry Umoru

SENATORS were Wednesday divided during the Consideration of a Bill for an Act to establish the South West Development Commission that would serve as a catalyst to develop the commercial and industrial potentials of the South West, to receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federation for the Agricultural and Industrial Development of the South West and any other related educational backwardness as well as security and development challenges.

Though some Senators who spoke were in favour of the proposed Bill

Inspite of opposition to the Bill by some Senators, the proposed Bill Scaled second reading in the Senate as the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan referred it to the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau led Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service to revert back to plenary in four weeks.

Those who kicked against it were of the view that if serious caution was not taken, the Senate may be seen as trying to split the Country, even as they warned the Upper Chamber not to divide or barkanize the country, adding that the Commissions granted to other regions came on board due to certain circumstances.

A Bill for an Act to establish the South West Development Commission to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial and industrial potentials of the South West, to receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federation for the Agricultural and Industrial Development of the South West and any other related educational backwardness as well as security and development challenges and other connected matter, 2020(SB.167) is sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Ogun Central.

Meanwhile, Senator James Manager, PDP, Delta South has disclosed that the presentation of a Bill for the establishment of South South Development Commission different from the existing Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC on the way.

In his opposition to the Bill, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, APC, Bauchi North) who warned that the National Assembly should not be the chamber to discuss disintegration of the country, said that North East Development Commission and Niger Delta Development Commission were product of circumstances.

He said, “I cannot see any reason why the South West Development Commission should be created because South West is the most developed in the country. This Bill is very dangerous Bill. They are pointing towards self government and true federalism.”

On his part, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, PDP, Delta North said, “if we barkanize this country, we will be held responsible. We should not sit here and divide this country. The foundation we are laying here is a foundation to balkanise the country.

Supporting the Bill, Senator Teslim Folarin, APC, Oyo Central, said, “The South West is a leader, having excelled in education, Agriculture and infrastructural development. What do we have today? The bill seeks to coordinate development in South West. The Bill will help us as brothers and sisters, sit down and examine our needs and forge the way forward.”

On his part, Senator James Manager, PDP, Delta South said, ” The Bill will fast track development in the zone. In rounding up, the South South Development Commission Bill is also on its way.”

Senator Surajudeen Ajibola, APC, Osun Central said that the Bill should not been seen along ethnic thinking, adding that there shouldn’t be unnecessary agitation, as South West has contributed to the development of the country.

Also supporting the Bill, Senator Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi South who noted that every region has peculiar problem, said that every geo political zones should come up with development programmes, adding that the South West is the most developed region in the country, with sea and air ports and also the former seat of government.

On his part, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, APC, Ondo North said, “the creation will unlock resources and potentials of the South west. All the assets in the region have experienced disintegration, but the Bill will ensure it is revatilised.”

Also supporting the Bill, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central said, “The bill will go a long way to resolve a lot of problems in South West and Nigeria in particular. The South West is the economic nerve centre, a lot of the earnings is sent to the Federation Account. As this government is trying to revive agriculture, if this bill is passed, it will help to enhance development.”

For Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South, “This Bill isn’t controversial bill, it is for development. When you oppose this bill, you are moving against developmental legislation. Let us apply wisdom. If you oppose this bill, you are opposing development and you are dividing Nigeria.”

Also in his contribution, Senator Obinna Ogba, PDP, Ebonyi Central said, “This bill if passed will stimulate development. It is a straightforward bill and there is no point wasting time to oppose it.”

On his part, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North said, “The South East brought their own, we supported in the 8th senate. North Central is about to bring its own. Mr. President, based on this understanding, I think we should support this bill.”

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, APC, Kano Central said, “while supporting this bill, other zones should come up with their Commission so that holistically all development challenges will be addressed.”

Leading debate on the general principles of the Bill earlier, Senator Amosun said, “I would like to crave your indulgence to stress that the issues that necessitated the enactment of this Bill are prevalent in all the other geopolitical zones in the country. What this literarily means is that all the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria have more or less similar issues.”

Explaining why the region is craving for the commission, the lawmaker said, “the push for the establishment of the South West Development Commission is an attempt to address the dwindling fortunes of the South West region by implementing a regional development plan, taking into consideration the region’s unique endowments, natural advantages and capabilities.

“This is one of the major reasons we are proposing the establishment of this commission.

“This Commission if passed into law will enhance regional integration which is capable of delivering the benefits of large economies of scale. It is my firm belief that this Bill will act as a catalyst to develop the geo political zone by providing legislative backing to address some of these challenges in the South West, just as it has been done for other geo political zones in this hallowed chambers.

“The Bill seeks to resolve issues of under development by redirecting Federal attention to the development challenges of the South West region which comprises Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States. Issues which include, but are not limited to, Agriculture, transportation, health, infrastructural decay, education, environment, housing, industrialization, water supply, electricity, commerce etc, which when addressed will have a multiplier effect of great proportions not only for the South West region but Nigeria as a whole.

“The Bill seeks to establish a commission that will mobilise the collective strengths, assets and capabilities within the States of South-West Nigeria, towards achieving sustainable socio-economic growth and development that would result in high standard of living and improved well-being for the people of the region to make it the preferred place of choice for people to live, to work, to visit, and to invest in.

“The main thrust being the attainment of an egalitarian, democratic and economically self-sustaining region that unlocks the energies and resourcefulness of her people for greater good and prosperity, while assuring their liberty and freedom.”

According to him, “the functions of the Commission is to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the South West into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful region. It provides a master plan for reduction of unemployment while also providing schemes to promote physical development of the South West.”

Meanwhile, the Senate also yesterday considered a bill for an Act to establish the Federal University if Agriculture, Dambatta, Kano State.

The bill which scaled second reading during plenary was sponsored by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC – Kano North).

The Bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND for further legislative input.

The Committee which is Chaired by Senator Ahmed Baba Kaita, APC – Katsina North) is expected to turn in its report in 4 weeks.

