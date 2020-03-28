Benue State records first case of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday reported that Benue State has recorded its first case of the coronavirus disease.

NCDC revealed this in its recent update that also stated Nigeria’s total cases of confirmed victims of the COVID-19 has risen to 89 from the previous 81 which was reported late Friday.

The eight new positive coronavirus cases breakdown noted Lagos State has 7 new cases and Benue State one.

“8 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State.

“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” NCDC posted on its Twitter handle.

Currently, in total, Lagos State has 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus; FCT- 14; Ogun- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 3; Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-1; Rivers-1; Benue- 1.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are about 3,778 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 46 African countries.

The agency said: “There are 3,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 46 countries on the African continent with a total of 109 deaths reported.

“South Africa currently has 1,170 cases, making it the country most affected by the virus on the continent.’’

