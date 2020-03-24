Breaking News
Translate

Benue govt orders workers home, shuts down public institutions, others

On 12:16 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Backlog of unpaid pensions, one of my worst pains — OrtomBy Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue State Government yesterday ordered civil servants from grade levels 1-12 to work from home for two weeks while levels 13 and above were directed to take charge and offer skeletal services.

The government also embargoed all forms of social gatherings and directed the shutdown of all public institutions in the state except hospitals.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of an emergency expanded State Executive Council meeting held yesterday in Makurdi.

Reeling out the outcome of the meeting, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Tony Ijohor, said the state government further advised the State Independent Electoral Commission, BESIEC, to postpone for two weeks the local government elections scheduled for next Saturday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: South Saharan offers alternative to schools closure

The government also stated plan to create more isolation centres in the North East and Benue south senatorial zones of the state to cater for any emergency that might arise from those areas.

The state exco which was presided over by its chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom also resolved to carry out awareness campaign in motor parks and other public places on the need to observe social distance.

According to the SSG, “As from tomorrow there will be restriction of people coming to the People’s House (Goverment House) for the next  two weeks.

“The state government has also scaled up the COVID-19 committee which will now be headed by the deputy governor, Benson Abounu, and an initial sum of N50 million which is subject to review has been released to the committee,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!