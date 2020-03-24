Breaking News
Translate

Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed tests positive for Coronavirus

On 5:09 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
bake Mohammed, Coronavirus, Bauchi
Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

The Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Gov Mohammed’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: [BREAKING] COVID-19: 3 of Kyari’s staff test positive

This disclosure comes a day after the governor took the test after  he had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. Both men were on the same flight, and exchanged pleasantries.

The disclosure of the test result of Alhaji’s Abubakar’s son prompted Gov Mohammed to self-isolate and take a test.

  1. Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!