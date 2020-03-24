Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov Mohammed’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

This disclosure comes a day after the governor took the test after he had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. Both men were on the same flight, and exchanged pleasantries.

The disclosure of the test result of Alhaji’s Abubakar’s son prompted Gov Mohammed to self-isolate and take a test.

