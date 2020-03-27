Bauch records 2nd case of COVID

Kindly Share This Story:

6 more people recovered in Lagos – Abayomi

By Chioma Obinna and Gabriel Olawale

The Bauchi State government yesterday announced the second case of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the state bringing the number to two. With the new case in Bauchi which is yet to be confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Nigeria now has 52 cases of confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has revealed that six more people have recovered from the disease in Lagos.

Addressing a press conference in Bauchi, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, explained that the second case of COVID-19 in the state was in a 62-year-old patient. The information available also revealed that the State Governor is currently in isolation after testing positive for the disease.

The governor was said to have shaken hands and exchanged pleasantries with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mohammad, a confirmed COVID-19 positive by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Also speaking on a radio programme, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the six people will be discharged from the isolation centre in the State today (Friday) “We are going to discharge six out of our 24 patients. So our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18 but if we admit more they will go up.”

Abayomi assured Nigerians that the government is working hard to ensure cases of coronavirus are contained adding that Lagos State has “expanded capacities” to deal with the pandemic.

The Commissioner stated that the Lagos State government is building 250-bed capacity tents in three locations and are also refurbishing a whole hospital in Gbagada to accommodate potential patients.

On the state of the wards, the Health Commissioner also made it clear that recovering patients “can’t be re-infected while still in the ward” adding that the wards are “very comfortable” and clean with patients having access to Wifi and television but he insists that patients have to remain in the ward till “ they survive the virus.”

Currently, the virus has spread to nine states across the country. According to NCDC statistics, Lagos has 32; FCT- 10; Ogun- 3; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 1; Edo- 1; Bauchi-1; Osun-1 and Rivers-1. Bringing total confirmed cases to 51.”

