Barcelona have identified Wilfred Ndidi as a viable replacement for want away Arturo Vidal.

Coach Quique Setien has made it a priority to reinforce the midfield with the signing of a central defensive midfielder who does not have the cliche Barca style of play attributes.

The player that Setien considers in Leicester City’s star man Wilfred Ndidi, according to Don Balon. He is the engine of Brendan Rogers team, who is currently third on the Premier League table and may qualify for the Champions League next season.

At the age of 23, Ndidi has already established himself as the best defensive midfielder in England because of his physical strength, vision and high football intelligence.

Barcelona is ready to go all out to sign the player and believe that he could be the next Yaya Toure. The player would cost the Catalan club only 35 million euros and Setien wants him no matter what.

Leicester City signed Ndidi from Genk in the early days of January 2019 for a reported £17 million, but the youngster is currently valued at €45 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Vanguard

