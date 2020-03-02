Ban on unauthorized statements, Senators, Reps back Ayade

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- FEDERAL Lawmakers from Cross River State have thrown their weight behind the recent ban on political appointees making policy statements for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state by Governor Ben Ayade.

The lawmakers comprising senators and members of the House of Representatives said the Governor’s directive will reduce reckless statements capable of heating up the polity.

Speaking to Vanguard at the weekend, one of the lawmakers who pleaded not to be mentioned said, “this is a welcome development. It will stop careless statements capable of heating up the polity.”

READ ALSO:

Governor Ayade had in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, warned his political appointees from making policy statements on behalf of State government and the PDP.

Ita in the statement said, “Following the current upbeat in the tempo of Poltical activities in the state, His Excellency Sir Prof Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has directed all government officials and Political appointees to refrain from issuing/ making statements or policy direction in respect of political activities on behalf of Government or the Party except as may be directed by him or appropriate authorities.

“Consequently all matters rrelating to political activities should be channelled to the Governor through the office of the Senior Special Adviser Political Affairs who has the singular responsibility to coordinate political activities.”

Kindly Share This Story: