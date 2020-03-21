Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19 economical, we must take advantage of Agro-industrialisation…Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono has described the Agro-industrial revolution in Cross River State as impressive and a reality that will take Nigeria to the promised land.

Nanono said Nigeria has been deceiving herself with crude oil but the current global crisis has shown that agricultural was the future.

Speaking at the South-South Agro-Industrial Town Hall Meeting on Saturday in Calabar, Nanono said he was impressed by the agro-industrial revolution of Gov Ben Ayade stressing that other governors must put their heads together and emulate his drive-in agriculture.

His words:” I am proud about what I am seeing in Cross River state and the Federal government will support the agro-industrial revolution to the latter because what Ayade has done is not only for the benefit of Cross River but Nigeria as a whole.

“With this kind of revolution, a lot of dependencies will be reduced drastically. We have now realised that we were deceiving ourselves as the “global crisis ” has shown, the reality has now dawned on us because of what is currently happening globally with crude oil.

“Ayade is already leading the way because this kind of revolution is unique and impressive, agriculture is the future of the world, which is no longer negotiable,” he said.

On his part, Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade asserted that Nigeria must take advantage of the global crisis caused by COVID-19 to aggressively go into agro-industrialisation now. The fall in crude oil prices have shown that

“Nigeria should take advantage of the global crisis or sink with it. Because crude oil prices have fallen below 25 dollars Pb, we must go into agriculture aggressively.

“Very soon a lot of young people in the state we have good platforms to contribute their quota, very soon every person in the state will have something to do in agriculture.

