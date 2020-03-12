Augustine varsity VC counsels new intakes on character formation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

VICE CHANCELLOR, Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Prof. Steve Afolami, has charged the newly-admitted students of the institution to pay special attention to character formation, as they are being tutored in the university.

The VC stated this during the fifth convocation ceremony of the school.

Afolami noted that it is good character that would make them become good citizens the Nigerian nation needs.

READ ALSO;

“Your attitude and behaviour will make people to ask where you were trained. Take advantage of what we have and we will diligently guide you here. Whatever chastisement you receive is for your own glory. Character and learning are for your progress in life.

“We have been receiving good reports about our products. You don’t know the treasure we have here and with which we are nurturing you. It is a privilege to be here and you have to appreciate your parents and guardians who are committing their resources to train you,” he said.

Delivering the matriculation lecture titled: Matriculating for an enduring success, Prof. Mike Soladoye urged the students to be modest, fair and objective in their thoughts and actions.

He charged them to be inspired to be great and get mentorship from good personalities.

“Be focused and know what you have come here to do. Also, be aware of happenings around you and be good at time management, also, don’t be distracted,” he said.

As part of the ceremony, some students who are within the range of making first class in their studies were honoured.

In all, 64 new students matriculated during the ceremony.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: