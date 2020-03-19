Atletico president tests positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Liga MX club Atletico San Luis’ president Alberto Marrero has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case of its kind in Mexican soccer.

The Spaniard was tested on Monday after showing symptoms of the virus that has caused world sport to close down. The result was positive.

“Our president is doing fine, is stable and following medical instruction, with the objective of recovering his health as quickly as possible,” read a statement from the club.

Marrero returned to Mexico from Spain last Friday, the club informed ESPN Mexico, but the president remained isolated from people at the club. Even so, the health of the entire San Luis squad will continue to be monitored.

Atleti San Luis, Spanish giant Atletico Madrid’s sister club, played last Saturday behind closed doors, losing 1-0 at home to Puebla, and Marrero was present at the game, the club told ESPN Mexico.

Liga MX brought in measures to suspend play later than other world leagues.

