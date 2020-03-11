ASUU strike: Stakeholders seek peaceful resolution of impasse

Kindly Share This Story:

Some stakeholders in the education sector on Wednesday called for an amicable resolution of the impasse between the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that had resulted in a national strike by university teachers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had on Monday directed its members to embark on a two- week warning strike.

According to the union, the warning strike was to press home its demands over non-implementation of various agreements reached with the government as well as protest the compulsory enrolment into the IPPIS salary payment platform.

But stakeholders, who spoke with NAN in separate interviews, said there was an urgent need for both parties to come together in the interest of students and the education sector.

A retired principal, Mrs. Motunrayo Adisa, said it was important for ASUU and the Federal Government to ensure that the interest of students was prioritised and protected.

“I don’t know how the enrolment on IPPIS will affect ASUU members, so I don’t want to speak on what I don’t know or have facts on, but I want to beg that both parties reach common ground.

“We can’t move forward as a nation if the strike is the only tool of negotiation, we ought to have moved beyond this level, “she said.

Another educationist, Mrs. Adeola Elekuru, also appealed for caution and pleaded with both parties to resolve the lingering crisis in the overall interests of students across the country.

“If the new system will not affect significantly the payment structure of ASUU members, why not enroll on it, then if it flops, they can point to areas of improvement,” she noted.

Mr. Afeez Adeleke, another respondent, also made an appeal for a quick resolution, saying the situation should be arrested before it escalates into full-blown industrial action.

“I am an educationist and I know the effect of industrial action on students and education development, I want to appeal passionately for a quick resolution.

“We are not moving forward by declaring industrial action on issues that could be resolved at a round table, ‘’ he said.

