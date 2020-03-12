ASUU promises to review strike

Kindly Share This Story:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday promised to review the four-day-old warning strike following the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, stated this at a meeting with the Speaker at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The meeting was convened to halt the university teachers’ strike.

He said the union would consult with its various structures across different universities in the country and get back to the speaker “early next week.”

Ogunyemi said it has become public knowledge that the government could not respect the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.

He also said the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is against the standard practice across the world.

He recalled that when the government first notified ASUU of the IPPIS in 2013, the union rejected it.

The ASUU chief said “With our knowledge, we can give them an alternative that could cost them nothing against what they are spending now.

“We challenge them to tell us anywhere in the world where IPPIS is implemented in the universities. It will shut the door against foreign scholars, researchers and the rest.

“They said by attacking IPPIS, we are covering corruption. We cannot do that and we will not do that.

“We are saying that there are other ways of tackling corruption rather than IPPIS; we have to come up with a university accountability system, and let’s join hands to implement it.”

On the request for suspension of the strike, Ogunyemi said it was not easy to convene the various structures of the union.

He added: “This is why ASUU is always reluctant to go on strike; the structures we are talking about are not in Abuja.

“People will have to come from different parts of the country, the best we can promise here is that you give us to early next week to consult and we will get back to you.”

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, told the Speaker that ASUU did not give the ministry the two weeks notice for the strike as required by the Trade Dispute Act.

