Army officer tests positive for coronavirus, moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital

*Driver, Orderly, Family Quarantined.

**Defence Headquarters list 17 Military Hospitals nationwide for Isolation, treatment of Coronavirus.

**Set to enforce Presidential directive on all restriction.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military authorities confirmed on Monday that a senior Army Officer who recently returned from a foreign tour of duty tested positive for Coronavirus and was moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist hospital where after some days, he is responding to treatment.

In the same light, the orderly of the senior officer, his driver who went to pick him from the airport and all those he came in contact with on his return, were promptly quarantined for 14 days on medical advice and so far, they have all tested negative.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who made the disclosure at a briefing, said the senior officer on return from the duty tour, heeded government directive for such person to self -isolate and check their status, only for the result to come out positive.

“The good news is that he is responding very well to treatment”, he said.

Speaking further, Major General Enenche said 48 Disaster Response Units of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are on notice to move in conjunction with NEMA in the event that the situation necessitates such.

The units will handle operations other than medicals that may arise in the course of this non-kinetic military operation.

He gave details of the 17 military hospitals across the country that have been earmarked for isolation and treatment of coronavirus patients

His words, “You may recall that on 27 March 2020, I briefed you on the highlights of the level of preparedness of the Nigerian Military in support of the Federal Government of Nigeria towards tackling the COVID 19 pandemic.

“In this regard, I am to give you more details on the preparedness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which are as follows:

“A committee headed by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations is in place interfacing with all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria managing the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“As mentioned in my first briefing regarding COVID 19, there are 17 isolation and treatment centre’s earmarked which are spread across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country as follows:

South West:

(a) 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba.

(b) 2 Division Hospital, Ibadan.

(2) South-South.

(a) Military Hospital, Port Harcourt.

(b) Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar

(c) Military Hospital, Benin.

South East:

(a) 211 Regiment Group Medical Centre, Owerri.

(b) 82 Division Military Hospital, Enugu.

(4) North Central.

(a) 161 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Makurdi.

(b) 22 Brigade Medical Centre, Ilorin.

North West:

(a) 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

(b) 465 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kano.

(c) 263 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura.

(d) 119 Composite Group Medical Centre, Sokoto.

North East:

(a) 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Bauchi.

(b)163 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Yola.

(c) 7 Division Military Hospital, Maiduguri.

(d) 27 Task Force Brigade Field Ambulance,

Damaturu.

“Further to this, a good number of Armed Forces of Nigerian medical personnel have been earmarked to be trained on the management of COVID 19 cases, which will be done in liaison with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“In the same vein, about 48 Disaster Response Units of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are on Notice to Move in conjunction with NEMA.

These units will handle operations other than medicals that may arise in the course of this non-kinetic military operation.

“Finally, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is to implement all restriction on movement in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this includes the Presidential Directive given by the President Commander In Chief, during his address to the Nation on the COVID 19 Pandemic, on 29 March 2020.

“The High Command of Nigerian Military hereby solicits for the support of the general public in this trying period of the fight against COVID 19.

“This can be achieved by adhering to all the medical and administrative guidelines being provided by government at all levels.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

