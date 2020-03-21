Are you obsessed with having a child?

Kindly Share This Story:

Recognising the fact that trying for a baby can quickly become an obsession, nutrition health expert, Marilyn Glenville has written a book to help couples boost their fertility in just three months.

According to her, no matter what you do, you might not get pregnant without the right help, “knowing you are doing everything you can allow you to get on with the rest of your life and, importantly, enjoy baby-making”, she says. Here is a selection of the tips she gave in her book; Getting Pregnant Faster:

Change your diet: Good nutrition means eating healthily at least 80 per cent of the time without cutting out any food groups. Keep your weight in check and blood sugar levels balanced so your reproductive hormones work.

You: Getting your five-a-day of fruit and veg will ensure good levels of

fertility-boosting antioxidants like Vitamins C and E.

Him: Eat foods high in zinc such as eggs, apricots, vegetables, and dried fruit to boost sperm production. Vitamin C can increase sperm count by stopping the sperm clumping together.

Lead a healthy lifestyle: Cutting out cigarettes and alcohol is essential but other factors are as important.

You: Exercise daily to help regulate your menstrual cycle and encourage

regular ovulation, but don’t overdo it – not more than 15 hours per week. Get at least six or seven hours of undisturbed sleep to boost your libido and prevent a hormonal imbalance.

Him: Don’t binge on alcohol. A single drinking session can wipe out your sperm count for months. Come home sober for sex instead and do it often! Abstaining for even a week increases sperm quality and chances of fertilization.

Go green: Having spider plants, geraniums and peace lilies around can help extract fumes, chemicals and smoke from the air.

You: Get some plants for home and work. A walk in the park every day will boost your oxygen level.

Him: Never use a laptop on your lap as it raises the temperature of the testes by about 2.8 degrees Celsius. Just one-degree increase reduces fertility by 40 per cent.

