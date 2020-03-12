APC: We haven’t received Lagos court order on Ajimobi, Bulama — Giadom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Acting National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Victor Giadom has insisted that the March 17 National Executive Committee NEC meeting would go on as planned, disclosing that the party was not in receipt of any court order directing it to allow some persons attend the said meeting.

Giadom who spoke briefly with journalists on Thursday after a meeting of the National Working Committee NWC, however said the party would refer to its constitution anytime it receives the court order.

Also read:

He said; “As NWC, we just had our meeting and this is just to inform the public that the NEC meeting scheduled for the 17th March will still hold and every preparation towards that meeting is in top gear. I want to use this opportunity to invite all NEC members to attend the meeting”.

According to him, “every member of NEC is prepared to attend the meeting”.

Asked if he was aware of any court order to the effect that certain persons must be part of the NEC meeting, otherwise it becomes irrelevant, Giadom said; “Not to my knowledge. We will like to see the court order and if that happens we refer back to our Constitution. We will take it up from that point.”

A Federal High Court in Lagos had earlier on Thursday ordered that the APC NEC meeting slated for next Tuesday must not hold except a former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; Waziri Bulama and Paul Chukwuma were allowed to attend.

The court, in a ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman, restrained the APC and its officials from “disturbing, preventing or obstructing Waziri Bulama, Abiola Ajimobi, and Paul Chukwuma from carrying out their duties as acting National Secretary, acting National Deputy Chairman (South) and acting National Auditor of the APC, respectively”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: