APC postpones NEC meeting

Breaking: APC postpones NEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the postponement of its National Executive Committee NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this after the government met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Progressive Governors Forum Chairman, President Buhari was pleased to endorse the suggestion to postpone the NEC meeting.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the governor’s disagreement forced the indefinite suspension of the NEC meeting.

