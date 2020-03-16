APC Govs condole with Sanwo-Olu, Yahaya Bello over losses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have condoled with the Government and people of Lagos State over Sunday’s pipeline explosion which led to the death of at least 18 people and scores injured or traumatized.

The governors in a statement by their Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state also commiserated with their counterpart in Kogi, Yahaya Bello on the demise of his aged mother.

On the pipeline fire, the governors said; “We commiserate with the Government and people of Lagos on the sad incidence of the crude oil pipeline explosion that caused many deaths and devastating damages to many houses in Abule Ado area of Lagos state. At a time like this, we send our condolence message to our colleague His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the people of Lagos State for the unfortunate loss lives. We pray that God Almighty gives you and the families of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the loss.

READ ALSOAthletes who have tested positive for Covid-19

“We in particular sympathise with the people of Lagos, especially the residents and indigenes of Abule Ado who have lost their homes, properties, livelihood and have been displaced by the ruin. We are sure with the good leadership of Lagos State government, the situation would be managed in the best way possible”.

In the letter to Gov. Bello, the forum said; “On behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, we extend our condolences to Your Excellency on the passing away of your mother, Hajia Hawa Bello.

“We commiserate with Your Excellency, and the entire Bello Family on this sad occasion of the demise of the jewel and matriarch of the Bello family. Hajia Hauwa Bello was a great woman of courage and value, mother-General of Kogi State and a notable citizen of Nigeria, who has distinguished herself in all aspect of humanity. The entire people of Kogi State and Nigeria at large will miss her. “We therefore pray unto you, the State and the entire Bello family, the fortitude to bear this loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. May her soul rest in peace”.

Kindly Share This Story: