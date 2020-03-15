Kindly Share This Story:

Alcohol and prostitution have robbed my people of their brains (Hosea 4:11 NLT). God complained about Israel, His people that they have been robbed of their brains! They were no longer thinking straight.

Things that should be obvious were no longer clear. They had been robbed of their understanding. They were no longer wise. The result? Their vision was no longer clear.

Their direction became wobbled. Their ways were no longer straight. Their progress became badly hampered. They were no longer going forward, but backward. That was the sorry state of Israel and God was lamenting.

What robbed Israel of her brains? Alcohol, prostitution, idolatry, unbelief and sin. They consequently became so small, so unimportant, lost all their influence and significance, and were judged.

Is anything robbing you of your brain? Is anything hindering you from thinking straight? Is anything corrupting your sense of judgement? Is anything blurring your vision? Is anything making your way crooked? Yes, bribery can, adultery can, lying can, deception can, robbery can. Not believing the Word of the Lord or His prophets can. Unholiness of any form can.

Your brain is the seat of your thoughts, your intellect, consequently the seat of your decisions and actions. As a man thinks, so is he. If there is any crookedness or perversion in your brain, it will affect your sense of judgement, and make your decisions to be flawed. Consequently, your moves and actions based on wrong decisions shall produce wrong and devastating results and your progress shall be hindered.

Today, we all need positive brainwashing. We need to let the water of the Word of God run through our brains continuously, purifying our thinking process and subsequently our whole life. This will give us the mind of Christ and we will begin to think along the line of God’s Word. It is time for you to eliminate whatever it is that is robbing you of your brain so you can begin to think the thoughts of great men. In the Name of Jesus Christ, you will be great.

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things (Philippians 4:8).

Vanguard Nigeria News

