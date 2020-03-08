Anambra 2021: Women group endorses Maduka’s gov’ship ambition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

A women group from Owerre-ezukalla and Umuchukwu communities in Orumba South Local Government Area in Anambra State has endorsed the governorship ambition of Dr. Godwin Maduka ahead of the 2021 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The women while voicing out their support, described Maduka as the most credible, accountable and capable candidate for the 2021 governorship elections in the state.

Leader of the group, Mrs. Monica Okoli, who led the women on a solidarity visit to the residence of the philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka, hailed the business mogul for his exceptionally supportive role especially in areas of infrastructures and social development.

Mrs. Okoli said the visit by the large number of women was attestation to the good work Dr. Maduka has done for humanity.

The women drawn from various communities chanted praises of Dr. Maduka as they ordain him as the next Governor of Anambra state.

Mrs. Okoli also led the women in prayers, seeking God’s strength and blessings upon the US-based triple professor of Medicine and CEO of Las Vegas Pain Institute located in the United states of America.

Speaking further, Mrs. Okoli, described Dr. Maduka as a pillar of hope and the vision of progressive success in Anambra state.

She stated that the countdown on preparations ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state has commenced and that women across the state will do everything in their power to ensure Dr. Maduka takes up the mantle of leadership in the state.

She highlighted some of the numerous impacts, interventions and infrastructural achievements which Dr. Maduka has done and is yet ongoing.

According to her, everybody in Owerre-ezukalla and Umuchukwu community has benefitted from him in one way or the other. Other persons who spoke to our reporters made similar commendations, expressing the goodwill, charity, capacity and strength of Dr. Maduka, stressing that he alone has done what no governor in the history of Anambra state has done.

Recently several groups, institutions and associations have continue to endorse Dr. Maduka as the most credible candidate for the 2021 governorship elections in Anambra state.

Recall the young billionaire has created impacts across all sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructures, humanitarian aide, philanthropy and agriculture, a development that attracted him as the choice of Anambrians for the governorship poll.

