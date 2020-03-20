Ali Baba pickets Buhari over Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Ace comedian and self-acclaimed father of comedy, Ali Baba has once again voiced out his fears regarding the spread of Covid-19, widely known as Coronavirus. However this time around, he wants President Buhari to address the nation on what his government is doing to curtail the spread of the virus.

Ali Baba, who posted on his social media page, asked a rhetorical question. He wrote “When is our own President going to speak on this Coronavirus? Or he hasn’t been briefed?”

Ali Baba recently advised Nigerians to forget about what their pastors are teaching them on faith and stay away from religious gathering until the Coronavirus is curtailed; an opinion most state governments also share, judging by the ban most of them have placed on large social gatherings in their various states, until further notice.

