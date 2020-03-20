Breaking News
Translate

Ali Baba pickets Buhari over Covid-19

On 10:51 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ali Baba

By Sylvester Kwentua

Ace comedian and self-acclaimed father of comedy, Ali Baba has once again voiced out his fears regarding the spread of Covid-19, widely known as Coronavirus. However this time around, he wants President Buhari to address the nation on what his government is doing to curtail the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO: COVID 19: Fayemi urges Ekiti Civil Servant to work from home

Ali Baba, who posted on his social media page, asked a rhetorical question. He wrote “When is our own President going to speak on this Coronavirus? Or he hasn’t been briefed?”

Ali Baba recently advised Nigerians to forget about what their pastors are teaching them on faith and stay away from religious gathering until the Coronavirus is curtailed; an opinion most state governments also share, judging by the ban most of them have placed on large social gatherings in their various states, until further notice.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!