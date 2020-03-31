ALGON, APC shun blame trading, urge residents to pray for Makinde’s recovery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, has called on residents of the state to embark on serious prayers for Governor Seyi Makinde who was tested positive for Coronavirus and as he undergoes treatment.

The association, on Tuesday, in a statement from its chairman, Mr. Ayodeji Abass-Aleshimloye, stated that instead of trading blames as to the cause(s) or venue(s) of the infection afflicting the governor, what is needed was to concentrate more on how to combat Coronavirus that has now become a real danger to humanity, it’s a health and economic prosperity globally.

“Coronavirus disease knows no frontier, no class, no political party, religion or ethnic origin, so we must unite for its containment and cure because no one is safe in as much as the dangerous virus is still in anyone’s cell.”

“A lesson to learn now is to be our brother’s keepers in togetherness and common objective which is to see a COVID-19 free Oyo State, Nigeria and the entire world.”

“We equally wish all those who have been afflicted well and quick recovery. Please let us obey all medical directives and government’s order of a lockdown. The limited sacrifice from all of us is better than mass death, sorrows and tears. God forbids. We shall definitely overcome.”

“We eagerly look forward to welcoming His Excellency, Mr. Seyi Makinde, back on his seat and leadership position of our pacesetter state, hale and hearty. Get well soon your excellency, Abss-Aleshinloye prayed.

In the same vein, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also urged people of the state to remember the governor in their prayers.

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr.Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, APC said nothing happened without Almighty God’s permission.

The statement read further: “The two prominent religions in Nigeria, Christianity, Islamic and Traditional religions mandate its followers to always love and pray for those who are in government or in authority.”

“From Hadith Muslim, Holy Prophet Muhammad(pboh) was quoted to have said that: “The best of your leaders are those whom you love and they love you, for whom you invoke Allah’s mercy and blessing and also reciprocate.”

“Again from the Bible, 1st Timothy 2 vs 1-2: “First of all then, I urge you that your petitions, Prayera, request and thanksgiving be offered to God for all people, for Kings and all others who are in authority that we may live a quiet and peaceful life with all references towards God and with proper conduct.”

“In view of the above, we urge the Muslim faithful to join us in reciting the following Prayers of Holy Prophet Muhammad(pboh) in time like this for Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and all those afflicted with COVID-19 in Oyo State and worldwide.”

“The Traditional worshippers are also urged to join us in praying for quick recovery of our governor in Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde.”

“On behalf of the leader of APC in Oyo State, HE, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi; the Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the state executive of APC in Oyo State and all the members of APC throughout Oyo State, we wish Gov Seyi Makinde Almighty Allah’s healing and quick recovery,” the party also prayed.

Vanguard

