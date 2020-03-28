Akure Explosion: Ondo Assembly promises relief packages for victims

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State House of Assembly has promised that the State Government would offer relief packages for victims of explosion that rocked Iluabo area, a suburb of Akure.

Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Speaker of the House, gave this promise when he led other members of the house to the scene of the explosion on Saturday.

He urged residents of Akure to exercise caution and be calm as investigations continued to know the details of what actually led to the explosion that rocked the city in the early hour of Saturday.

Oleyelogun said efforts were on to resolve problems that emanated from the explosion, adding that government would do everything possible to reduce the burden on affected residents of the area.

The Speaker enjoined the state Commissioner of Police and all other security operatives to swing into action and get to the root of the matter.

The affected area included a church and a school, while the main road linking Akure to Owo was demarcated by the explosion.

However, the State Government was making frantic arrangements to create an alternative route for commuters plying the road.

