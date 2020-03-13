Breaking News
Translate

Air Peace deploys measures to protect passengers, workforce against Coronavirus

On 1:10 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Air Peace
Air Peace

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace, yesterday announced measures for protecting its numerous passengers and staff against the spread of Coronavirus. The airline’s Safety Manager, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

Ogbogu stated that all passengers of Air Peace would be subjected to a thorough hand sanitisation at the boarding gate, adding that the airline has introduced temperature checking for all passengers before boarding.

He revealed that any passenger whose temperature reads above 38 degrees, will not be allowed to board while a refund will be issued. According to him: “We wish to state categorically that any passenger who fails to cooperate will be declined boarding on any of our flights”.

READ ALSO: Airlines could lose $113B in revenue to coronavirus epidemic

Assuring the passengers that these exercises will be seamlessly carried out, Ogbogu hinted that the passengers will not be inconvenienced in any way. The Captain enjoined all passengers to cooperate with the airline to this end, as the World Health Organisation, WHO, has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. He disclosed that the airline’s aircraft is extensively sanitised before flying each day.

Ogbogu said Air Peace is cooperating with the Federal Government in fighting the incidence of the pandemic. “We use this opportunity to thank all our customers for making us their airline of choice; the safety of our passengers and workforce is our priority, and this we shall pursue vigorously,’’ he asserted.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!