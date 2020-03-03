Agriculture stakeholders pledge to fight corruption in fertiliser subsector

Kindly Share This Story:

Agriculture stakeholders on Tuesday in Abuja promised to collaborate with relevant authorities to fight sharp practices in the fertiliser subsector.

The stakeholders at the Public Presentation and unveiling of the National Fertiliser Quality (Control) Act, 2019, said the law was a major breakthrough in ensuring corrupt elements were fished out and punished.

Alh. Kabiru Fara, President, Nigeria Agro Input Dealers Association (NAIDA), said measures were being put in place to get comprehensive statistics of members for proper monitoring and identification of fraudulent persons.

He also said the organisation would continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to reposition the subsector.

“We will work to ensure proper implementation. It is good to make money but you have to make money in a good way. It is unethical to mix sand with fertiliser for instance.

“It is unfortunate that compared to other countries, our yield in Nigeria is low because of sharp practices,” he said.

Mr Saidu Zakari, President, Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria, urged the federal government to carry relevant stakeholders in the public and private sector along for proper implementation of the law.

He stressed that the technical committee should be set up to drive the implementation of the act and seek the contribution of all stakeholders for robust implementation.

“We advocate that the act implementation committee to be set up should involve all stakeholders and there should be adequate funding to drive the process.

“There should also be active participation of stakeholders in states where the implementation will be carried out.

“On our part, we will do everything possible to help move the fertiliser subsector to the next level,” he said.

Representative of International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC), Mohammed Salasi, said the organisation which had been in Nigeria since 2001 was in the forefront of eliminating hunger.

He, therefore, commended the federal government for the enactment of the law, saying it would go a long way in fighting the wrongs in the subsector.

Salasi said, “this event is historic and we are glad to be part of it. We were part of the drafting of the framework.”

He assured that IFDC would continue to work with the Nigerian Government in the agricultural sector generally.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presentation was graced by dignitaries from various security/government agencies and international organisations as well as private stakeholders and Civil Society groups.

The National Fertiliser Quality (Control) Act, signed into law in 2019 had various sections bothering on its objectives, prohibited activities, inspection and enforcement power, offenses and penalties.

One of the objectives stipulated that the act was to safeguard the interest of farmers against nutrient deficiencies, adulteration, misleading claims, and short weight.

The law stipulated that, “a person shall not operate or carry on business as a manufacturer, blender, importer or distributor of fertiliser in Nigeria with expired permit or certificate of registration.

In addition, “an authorised officer of the Ministry of Agriculture shall inspect any premises, building, vehicle or equipment used in the manufacture, blending, importation, distribution, sale, storage or transportation of fertiliser.

On offenses and penalties, the act states that among other forms of punishment, an offender risks at least five years jail term without an option of fine.

