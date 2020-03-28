Aggrieved member apologizes to Pastor Tunde Bakare 

Kindly Share This Story:

But maintains politics is not Bakare’s calling

By Sam Eyoboka

The aggrieved member of Latter Rain Assembly, now known as The Citadel Global Community Church, who had queried the rationale for committing a princely N18 billion for an ultra-modern Worship Centre in highbrow Kudirat Abiola Way in Oregun, Lagos and another N520 million to import 5,200 chairs for the auditorium, has tendered an apology to the founder/General Overseer of the church, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

The state-of-the-art building consists of a 5,000+ auditorium, annexes, atrium, library, food court amongst other things. The structure sits on a 3-level basement parking, retaining walls with ground floor and additional four support floors and galleries with a helipad (landing bay for helicopters).

Mr. Adeola Samuel-Ilori has apologized to the General Overseer, Pastor Tunde Bakare over the interview he granted Saturday Vanguard and some other media organizations, criticizing the idea of an ultra-modern auditorium instead of a modern hospital that will serve humanity and a plan to import chairs worth a whopping N520 million which he said could be purchased locally at a very reduced cost.

Mr. Samuel-Ilori, in the letter of apology titled: “RE-GRANTED INTERVIEW IN THE MEDIA ON CITADEL AND PURCHASED CHAIRS,” dated March 12, 2020, apparently after a meeting with the former vice presidential candidate to current President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011, denied being used or influenced by any person against the General Overseer, adding that he was merely expressing his personal views about the issue.

He apologised for using the media to criticise issues in the church but maintained that his position that politics was not the calling of Pastor Bakare and that the church shouldn’t have spent billions of money on another church.

The three-page letter read in part: “Sir, I must confess that I’m not so proud at the turn of events especially as they related to the platform used in expressing such fundamental opinion.

“To this end sir, I tender my unreserved apology to you and the church for the medium employed or used to express my opinion on those issues raised in the interviews not only because they are not in tandem with the practice in the house but for the embarrassment they might have caused you. I want to agree with Tar Furker in his words on Marble that “in exercising your freedom of speech, first exercise your freedom of thought” and I can say it with all sincerity that it won’t happen again.”

Below is the full text of the letter

RE-GRANTED INTERVIEW IN THE MEDIA ON CITADEL AND PURCHASED CHAIRS

Dear Pastor B,

The above subject matter refers; on March 2, 2020, I received a text from Mr. Wale Laseinde, Director Senate affairs to the effect that I’m to appear before the complaint, conflict resolution and disciplinary committee of the church on March 8, 2020, which I did in respect for the constituted authority and your office as the serving overseer.

At the committee sitting, questions were put to me which bothered on the above subject matter, Chief among was the medium to which I used in expressing my opinion as contained in the interviews of news online, Vanguard and Punch respectively. I explained why they became the channel of my choice contrary to the tradition of the church.

After much deliberation, having answered all questions and posers thrown at me to the best of my knowledge, it was put to me that I was wrong using that medium.

I agreed there and then to apologise to you as I was made to believe that the action did not go down well with you. I, therefore, consented to Mr. Lasehinde’s suggestion to see you immediately so I could tender my unreserved apology to the effects and let brotherly love continue.

March 11, 2020, was chosen by me subject to your availability. . .

Sir, I must confess that I’m not so proud at the turn of events especially as they related to the medium or platform used in expressing such fundamental opinion and not only that you are angry about it because of the furore generated therein-after.

Everything you read in the interview remains my opinion and or my conviction on how things should be. Though it may be wrong to the receivers, it was not influenced or sponsored.

Once again sir, on the medium or platform used to air my opinion and the resultant negative effects or backlash, I’m deeply sorry.

I remain yours sincerely sir,

Amb. Adeola Samuel-Ilori

