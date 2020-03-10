AGF tasks treasury directors on performance, integrity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has said the sustenance of the successes of the ongoing public finance management reforms of the Federal government depends on the efforts and integrity of Directors of Finance and Accounts (DFAs) and Directors of Internal Audits (DIAs).

Idris said this in Kano State at the closing ceremony of the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Accounts and Directors of Internal Audit.

He said since the responsibility of implementing the financial reforms in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) rests on the Treasury Directors, it is expedient for the Treasury Directors to be committed, hard-working and live above board.

He announced that in an effort to improve the capacity of staff, the Treasury has concluded arrangements to establish a Business School in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

According to him, already, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the National Open University of Nigeria to actualise the dream of establishing the NOUN Business School. He commended the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed for approving the posting of Treasury Directors to Revenue Agencies and announced the setting up of a ten-man committee to handle all issues relating to the postings.

Ahmed said his office will review and take stock of the issues raised at the Retreat and will take informed decisions and actions that will make the Treasury more efficient.

