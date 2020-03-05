After court suspension, Oshiomhole files for stay of execution

Kindly Share This Story:

The suspended National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has filed for a stay of execution of the court’s order.

A close confidant of the APC National Chairman, who disclosed the development to Vanguard, Wednesday, said “Comrade, through his lawyers has filed for a stay of execution of the court order.

“Comrade has appealed to party faithful across the country to remain calm as leaders of the party are working round the clock to ensure that this temporary setback is vacated for the party leadership to continue its progressive efforts to sustain the height and laudable achievements the present leadership has brought to the party,” the source added.

This came as the APC disclosed its resolve to respect the court order on Oshiomhole.

Acting National Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giadom disclosed this to newsmen, Wednesday, in Abuja.

