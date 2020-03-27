After Boris Johnson, UK Health Secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are self-isolating after they tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair, who are leading the country’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, both said they have mild symptoms and are continuing to work from their homes. Mr Johnson, who has a high temperature and persistent cough, said he would still lead the ‘national fightback’ against the virus from his flat above Number 11.

The 55-year-old noticed that he had mild symptoms on Thursday afternoon and received the test results at midnight, Downing Street said. His pregnant partner Carrie Symonds is not believed to be with the PM and is reportedly isolating alone in Camberwell, south London, with the couple’s dog, Dilyn.

Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock have been working closely with the country’s top medics, including chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

It is not known whether they have also been tested, but Downing Street said the advice on social distancing had been observed in Number 10.

