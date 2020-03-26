Kindly Share This Story:

There are eight African countries that have not recorded a case of coronavirus as at midday GMT of Sunday March 25. 46 African countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll had passed 50 whiles recoveries were also rising.

The region with the highest virus-free countries being southern Africa whiles Central Africa had one country – Sao Tome and Principe.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Experts have stressed that it is only a matter of time before these countries likely detect cases even though much of the continent is closing borders to combat spread and improve the containment of confirmed cases.

The eight virus-free group comprises the following:

1. Sao Tome and Principe

2. Comoros

3. Lesotho

4. South Sudan

5. Burundi

6. Sierra Leone

7. Malawi

8. Botswana

Africa Center for Disease Control shared a map of 43 infected countries before Libya and Mali confirmed cases.

Africa News

Vanguard

