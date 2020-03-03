Adoption of digital skills in schools ‘ll enhance learning – NITDA DG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Adoption of digital technological skills has been described as a veritable platform Nigerian educational sector could leverage on in order to be a key player in the Digital economy.

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah, disclosed this today in Abuja at the ongoing EdTech Summit and Awards organised Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with AFRITEX.

The event was meant to bring critical stakeholders together in order to share and harmonise ideas towards developing a National Educational Technology Plan for the country.

According to NITDA boss, digital technology is changing the landscape and the many ways we do things, noting that the disruptive tendencies of digital technology is not only affecting the way we live but also the way we learn or acquired education.

“There are applications that close the gap between what is learnt and what ought to be learnt. Digital technology is changing the way we learn. The pillars of educational sector which are content, delivery and teaching have now been disrupted,” he said.

“It is time for you to reap from the potentials and benefits of digital technology by acquiring digital skills which are more rewardable than the educational certificates, “he added.

Sharing his personal experience with the participants who were majorly students, Abdullahi stated that immediately he got his CCIE certification, he got 5 different job offers which he could not think of getting with his academic qualification adding that in less than a year he got his job he recouped his investment on the certification.

READ ALSO:

“I will urge our students to embrace digital technology and acquire digital skills because it is the future of work. For most of you, your work does not exist now. They are future work which would be driven by digital skills. We have a millennial population which our investors need to leverage on and invest in digital technology. This is a competitive advantage if we want to make a country a force to reckon with in digital technology and skills”.

While explaining some of the NITDA interventions projects especially in support of growth of the nation’s educational sector, Abdullahi said that the Agency has donated e-learning facilities to many tertiary institutions in the country. “We, like you all in the education sector, believe that education is one of the most powerful instruments for reducing poverty, exclusion and lays a foundation for sustainable development with the help of ICT.

“Capacity building and digital inclusion are very important focus areas for us at NITDA. We have increased IT Access at different communities through the provision of our digital Centres and e-learning facilities, IT Community Centres and provided computing facilities for teachers in the country. These facilities can be used to apply the new ways of teaching and learning as EdTech becomes more popular.

Participants at the 2 Day 2020 EdTech Summit were drawn from the Academia, Public and Private Sector.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: