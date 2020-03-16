Kindly Share This Story:

…Mourns Sister Alokha

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed shock over Sunday’s gas explosion in Abule-Ado a suburb of Lagos which claimed more than a dozen lives.

This is even as the party said the spate of explosion in the commercial city of Lagos was becoming too dangerous for silence on the part of well-meaning Nigerians.

In a statement signed on Monday by spokesman Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP added that only in January this year, “a pipeline explosion rocked Abule-Egba in Lagos state in which compatriots were killed in an inferno that razed valuables and brought anguish to many families.”

The statement read in part: “The PDP calls for a rejig of the national emergency response in a manner that will educate Nigerians on how to prevent disasters.

“Our party also holds that such an overhaul of the nation’s emergency management must strengthen quick responses to disasters by respective agencies of government and volunteer groups.

“The PDP insists that drastic measures must be adopted to check recurring disasters in the country.

“The party laments that the explosion has again brought sorrow, anguish and pain to families who are now suffering bereavement, injuries, homelessness, loss of property and means of livelihood.”

The party also condoled with the family of Rev. Sister Henerietta Alokha who lost her life in the inferno trying to rescue students of a Catholic school where she held sway as principal.

“The PDP is grieved by the traumatizing effect of the explosion on a school, which killed the school principal, Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha, and injured many of the students.

“Our party notes the heroic service rendered by Rev. Sister Alokha in saving no fewer than 300 students and losing her own life at the end.

“The PDP therefore urges the federal government to confer a worthy posthumous recognition in honour of Sister Alokha.”

The party while commiserating with the families of the victims, pleaded with government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aids of the injured who are currently nursing their wounds in various hospitals in Lagos.

